How Iowa State Patrol keeps warm in winter weather, what you can do to stay safe

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While many are staying home because of the frigid temperatures, there are some who still have to brave the cold to keep Siouxlanders safe.

Trooper John Farley with the Iowa State Patrol said they have the essentials like jackets, gloves and hats when it comes to cold-weather gear to keep troopers warm.

Farley added they keep the insides of their vehicles as warm as possible as well.

When it comes to assisting those on the side of the road, he said they do what they can to limit exposure.

Along with the standard winter gear, Farley said they keep their cars prepared as well.

"We make sure that our squads are ready for this. Making sure our fuel tanks are full, our tires are at the proper levels. We're doing everything possible to make sure our vehicles, which are tools, these vehicles are not just cars, they're tools. We want to make sure they're ready for duty just like we are," said Farley.

Farley added being prepared prevents disaster and that being prepared ahead of time could save your life.

He says be sure to have emergency kits with a water supply, candy bars or energy bars, plus extra clothing, things like gloves and hats.

Be sure to have a cell phone available to call emergency services as quickly as possible.

And if you do end up on the side of a highway or interstate or even in a ditch… stay with your car.

"Don't leave your vehicle. You get out into the rural areas and you might see that farm light or that farmstead that's maybe a mile or two away and think 'oh I can just walk there or jog there'. No. Stay in that vehicle. Make sure that you're utilizing that protection. Because the car itself is going to be your best form of protection," said Farley.

If you get stuck somewhere and are able to run your car, try running it for 15-20 minutes and then turning off for 10.