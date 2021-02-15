Keeping safe while traveling in extremely cold temperatures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the extremely cold temperatures happening Monday morning it's important to take some extra precautions if you have to travel.

Make sure to keep your gas tank at least half full.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated.

Include a safety kit including a few blankets incase of a break down.

Also, be sure to notify friends or family if traveling so they know you made it safely and that you're not stranded in these extreme temperatures.