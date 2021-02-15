Marshalltown, IA police seek suspect in fatal shooting

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Marshalltown, Iowa, are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting on Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department, shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday police were called to a Casey's at 111 North 3rd Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Courtesy: Marshalltown Police

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who ultimately died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. They also say he possibly Latino with an accent and is short in stature.

No additional information is being released on the victim at this time.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Marshalltown Police with the investigation. Authorities are telling people in the community to be alert for any suspicious activity and to report concerns immediately to 911.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at (641) 754-5725.