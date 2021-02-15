MidAmerican Energy asking customers to reduce natural gas use due to extreme weather

(KTIV) - Officials with MidAmerican Energy are asking customers to conserve their natural gas use as extreme weather conditions are impacting nationwide supplies.

Officials say while their systems are operating as expected, the flow of natural gas to the area has been impacted due to frozen wells in the south.

To manage the supply, MidAmerican Energy is coordinating with its largest customers to ensure uninterrupted gas service for residential customers.

As temperatures will be rising over the next few days, the issue is expected to resolve itself.

Officials say small adjustments like lowering your thermostat by a few degrees can help.

Officials are offering some additional conservation tips: