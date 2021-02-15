Minnesota House pulls $35M security fund for officer trials

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal by Gov. Tim Walz to create a $35 million fund to bolster security during the murder trial of a former Minneapolis officer charged with killing George Floyd has stalled out in the Democratic-controlled Minnesota House. Leaders abruptly pulled the bill Monday, acknowledging that they lacked enough votes to pass it. The Republican-controlled Senate voted earlier Monday to allow the state to garnish Minneapolis’ state aid to ensure security costs get paid. With just three weeks before the trial, Legislative leaders and the governor must now scramble to find an alternative or make do with existing resources.