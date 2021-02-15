Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

10:58 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 44, Groton Area 32

Custer 71, Lakota Tech 56

Edgemont 46, Newell 45, OT

Estelline/Hendricks 57, Iroquois 31

Kadoka Area 58, Wall 48

Northwestern 56, Leola/Frederick 50

Vermillion 71, Madison 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Florence/Henry 46, Colman-Egan 43

James Valley Christian 49, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46

McCook Central/Montrose 64, Tri-Valley 56

Northwestern 37, Leola/Frederick 24

Timber Lake 49, North Central Co-Op 43

Wagner 55, Beresford 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

