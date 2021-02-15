Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 44, Groton Area 32
Custer 71, Lakota Tech 56
Edgemont 46, Newell 45, OT
Estelline/Hendricks 57, Iroquois 31
Kadoka Area 58, Wall 48
Northwestern 56, Leola/Frederick 50
Vermillion 71, Madison 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Florence/Henry 46, Colman-Egan 43
James Valley Christian 49, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46
McCook Central/Montrose 64, Tri-Valley 56
Northwestern 37, Leola/Frederick 24
Timber Lake 49, North Central Co-Op 43
Wagner 55, Beresford 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/