More record lows could fall Tuesday morning before warming begins

**Wind Chill Warning for all of Siouxland tonight into Tuesday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Record cold took over the region this morning as Sioux City easily broke the old record low getting down to -28 degrees.

Lows tonight won’t be a lot different with lows once again around -25 degrees for many of us which will be close to records yet again.

Once we get through Tuesday morning, the worst of the cold will start to move out of here with afternoon highs getting closer to the zero degree mark.

Tuesday night won’t be nearly as bitterly cold as the previous two nights with lows in the single digits below zero.

Part of the reason we’ll be so much warmer is that a lot of clouds will move in Tuesday night which could even bring us a chance of a bit of light snow which could linger into part of Wednesday as well.

We do have warmer air moving into our extended forecast!

I'll have the very latest tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.