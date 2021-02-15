More record lows possible by Tuesday morning

**Wind Chill Warning for all of Siouxland through Tuesday morning**

Many of us have dropped into the 20s below zero this morning with wind chills as low as 40 below possible.



These are dangerous conditions where frostbite could set in after ten minutes or less outdoors.



Try to stay indoors and, if you do have to go outside, make sure to layer up.



Temperatures top out in the single digits below zero this afternoon despite mostly sunny skies.



Tonight will be a repeat performance of last night with 20s below zero for lows and wind chills as cold as 40 below.



Tuesday will see highs topping out near zero degrees and wind chills remaining well below zero.



However, warmer days are ahead.



Highs will be in the teens on Wednesday and Thursday with 20s by Friday.



More coverage of the bitter cold today and the warming temperatures this week on News 4 through the day.