Pair of endangered gibbons finds a new home in Sarajevo zoo

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Sarajevo zoo has welcomed two new residents, a pair of golden-cheeked gibbons, joining the family of European menageries that are trying to save the endangered small apes from extinction. After arriving in Sarajevo from Slovenia, the pair — a male and a female — were placed under quarantine and are expected to make their public debut in mid-March. The smallest of the apes, gibbons used to be widespread across much of Asia, but their numbers were greatly reduced due to deforestation, hunting and illegal trade, landing them on the list of endangered animal species.