Rolling blackouts expected for Northeast Nebraska due to transmission issues

(KTIV) - Residents in several northeast Nebraska counties could experience rolling blackouts.

On Monday Northeast Power made the announcement. The company serves Dakota, Dixon, Thurston, Pierce, and Wayne counties.

We have just been notified to expect rolling blackouts in our area due to transmission issues related to peak demands. ... Posted by Northeast Power on Monday, February 15, 2021

Officials say the cause is due to transmission issues related to peak demands that are happening throughout the state.

The notice went on to say they have no control over when or how long the outages will last, but they said they have been told the blackouts will be around 30 minute blocks.

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said these are expected to go for the next few days, and may affect telephone landlines, so people are advised to have their cell phones charged.

Anyone with needing assistance in shelter in Dixon County to call the sheriff's office at (402) 755-5608.