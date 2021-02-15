Russian cargo ship launched to International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — An unmanned Russian cargo ship has launched successfully with a load of supplies for the International Space Station. The Progress MS-16 cargo ship blasted off as scheduled at 9:45 a.m. (0445 GMT) Monday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan and reached a designated orbit en route to the station. It is carrying water, propellant and other supplies and is set to dock at the space outpost on Wednesday. The space outpost is now operated by seven astronauts, four from the U.S., two from Russia and one from Japan.