Sergeant Bluff Electric Department urges residents to conserve energy

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Sergeant Bluff Electric Department is urging residents to cut down on their power and natural gas usage to help mitigate the risk of potential power outages due to the weather.

Officials are asking customers to lower their thermostats by three degrees, along with unplugging unnecessary appliances, close fireplace dampers, and refrain from large appliance use.

They say the community's wholesale power supplier, Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska (MEAN), a member of Southwest Power Pool (SPP), has declared Energy Emergency Alerts (EEA) that will remain in effect until further notice.