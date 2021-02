SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue is on the scene of a structure fire on West 6th Street.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. for smoke coming through the attic area.

Sioux City Fire Rescue is on the scene of a home on West 6th Street that has smoke coming from the attic area, it appears everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/FPsVzolYvR — Brett Funke (@BrettKTIV4) February 15, 2021

It appears as though everyone is out safe.

Fire crews are battling not only the fire, but the outside elements as temperatures in Sioux City at noon are at 5 below zero.

This is a Developing Story. We will have more information as it becomes available.