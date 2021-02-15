Tokyo surges to 30-year high as world shares rally

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares have started the week off with a rally, as Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed above 30,000 for the first time since 1990. Shares were higher Monday in almost all markets, while Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed for the Lunar New Year. U.S. stock and bond markets also will be closed Monday, for Washington’s Birthday. The strong buying in Tokyo was driven by news that the Japanese economy grew at a nearly 13% annual pace in the last quarter, by strong corporate earnings reports and by hopes that the expanding rollouts of coronavirus vaccines will help end the pandemic. On Friday, major stock indexes on Wall Street again hit all-time highs.