UN authorizes AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine for emergency use

TORONTO (AP) — The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The move should allow the U.N. health agency’s partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic. In a statement on Monday, the WHO said it was authorizing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea’s AstraZeneca-SKBio. It is only the second vaccine green-lighted by the WHO, which in December approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been licensed in over 50 nations but some African health experts feel it may not be effective enough against a virus variant first seen in South Africa.