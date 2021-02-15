Western Christian to leave Lakes Conference

On Monday, January 18, the School Board of Western Christian High School voted to begin the process of leaving the Lakes Conference. Although this change will not come into effect until after the 2021-2022 school year, our hope is that proactive communication will result in ample time for each district to plan well.

Western Christian has been part of the Lakes Conferences (LC) since 1997-1998. Over the past decade, the LC has lost three school districts, Sheldon, Emmetsburg and LeMars, leaving our conference with just six school districts. Our primary reason for choosing to leave the LC is due to the fact that geographically, Western Christian is an outlier.

Traveling to each conference event during the school year is time consuming, expensive, and most importantly, pulling student-athletes from class far too often to participate in athletic contests. In addition to concerns directly related to travel distance/time, we are also interested in being part of a conference where school size and instructional programs are more comparable, and where students can compete with neighboring community schools.

It should be noted that we have appreciated working closely with talented activities directors, coaches and teams in the Lakes Conference; we simply believe that it is time to engage in a positive solution to a problem. At the end of the day, our goal is to do what is best for students.

Travis Kooima,

Activities Director

Western Christian High School