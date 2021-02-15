Wind Chill Warning until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Palo Alto County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Life-threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills from

30 below zero to as low as 40 below zero can be expected this

morning and again tonight into Tuesday morning.

* WHERE…All of central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&