Wind Chill Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Buena Vista County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25

below zero Monday afternoon. Wind chills as low as 40 below

zero into Tuesday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and

southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west

central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal

lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau

Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&