Wind Chill Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
O’Brien County
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25
below zero Monday afternoon. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero into Tuesday morning.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west
central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal
lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau
Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&