Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Last updated today at 9:44 pm
9:29 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Shelby

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

