Alleged rebels from Central African Republic face ICC trial

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The former head of the Central African Republic’s soccer federation and an alleged rebel commander known as Rambo are going on trial at the International Criminal Court charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity. The trial starts Tuesday for former soccer official Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona and Alfred Yekatom. They are accused of involvement in atrocities including murder, torture and attacking civilians in their roles as senior leaders in a predominantly Christian militia known as the anti-Balaka that engaged in bitter fighting with the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel group in 2013 and 2014. The interreligious violence left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands more. Mosques, shops and homes were looted and destroyed.