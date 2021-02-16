Animals at primate sanctuary freeze amid Texas power outage

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A chimpanzee, several monkeys, some lemurs and an uncounted number of birds have died after a nonprofit San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary lost power amid record-low temperatures. It’s yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas. Primarily Primates Executive Director Brooke Chavez told the San Antonio Express-News that the power went out early Monday at the 70-acre sanctuary that houses more than 400 primates. Chavez, staff and volunteers mobilized generators, space heaters, propane tanks and blankets. And as temperatures reached single-digit levels, the staff broke out carriers to evacuate animals to the San Antonio Zoo. But Chavez said she and her staff began to find dead animals throughout the sanctuary.