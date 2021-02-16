Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced Tuesday after closing above 30,000 the day before for the first time since August 1990. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Washington’s Birthday, but U.S. futures were higher. Shanghai was closed for the Lunar New Year. Shares in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia also rose. European markets closed sharply higher on Monday, and analysts are forecasting that Asian shares will continue to rally, cheered by the recent gains in other markets.