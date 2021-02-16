Bulgarian prosecutors say heroin found in cargo from Iran

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A prosecutor says Bulgarian customs officials confiscated more than 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of heroin from a ship transporting goods from Iran. The prosecutor said Tuesday the drugs were divided into 487 packages and hidden among asphalt rollers the ship was carrying. Customs officials in the Black Sea port of Varna valued the seized heroin at 18 million euros ($22 million). The Bulgarian owner of the receiving company and a customs officer were detained as suspects and could face up to 20 years in jail, if convicted on drug trafficking charges. Bulgarian police believe the heroin was not intended for the domestic market but rather destined to be sold in Western Europe.