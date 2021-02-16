Davenport man charged in fatal hit-and-run pleads not guilty

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 63-year-old Davenport man charged in a fatal hit-and-run has pleaded not guilty. The Quad-City Times reports that Mark Lance Blackwood entered the written plea Monday. Blackwood is charged in Scott County with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of 60-year-old Eric Johnson, of Rock Island, Illinois. Blackwood faces up to 15 years in prison if he’s convicted of both counts. Investigators believe Blackwood hit Johnson on a Davenport street on Jan. 18. Police say Johnson was carried on the car about 140 feet before falling and being dragged under the car for nearly 3,000 feet. Police say they found the hit-and-run vehicle the next day outside Blackwood’s home.