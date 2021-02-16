Delayed Legion of Christ extortion trial goes ahead in Italy

ROME (AP) — A judge in Milan has ruled that trial can go ahead in a case in which priests and lawyers of the Legion of Christ Catholic religious order are accused of offering to pay the family of a sexual abuse victim to lie to prosecutors. Judge Patrizia Nobile confirmed the charges of attempted extortion and obstruction of justice and set a May 13 trial date for the five suspects. The investigation is an offshoot of a case in which Italy’s highest court in July upheld the conviction and 6.5-year prison sentence for a defrocked Legion priest, Vladimir Resendiz, for sexually abusing boys at the Legion’s youth seminary in northern Italy. The case involves alleged efforts by the Legion to get one of Resendiz’s victims to recant his testimony that sparked the investigation.