Drilling Pharmacy expecting to receive vaccines weekly, here’s who is eligible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you're unable to go to the clinic, you may also be able to get your vaccine at your local pharmacy.

Drilling Pharmacy in Sioux City received their first vaccine shipment last week.

They administered 100 doses within 24 hours of receiving them.

Staff pharmacist Elizabeth Webb says they can vaccinate people 65 and older, but they are currently focusing on people 75 and older.

She says this will help those older residents who don't have access to online registration to receive their vaccine.

"We are running reports for our already established patient base and people who have gone to fill out the notifications form, so we are just calling those patients directly to fill those appointment times because it's what makes more sense for right now," said Elizabeth Webb, Staff Pharmacist.

Webb says they have plenty of immunizers on hand to administer the vaccines, but supply is very limited.

She adds that they are expecting weekly doses. The amounts are tentative.