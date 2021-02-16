Dutch govt appeals court order to scrap coronavirus curfew

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ordered the government to end the curfew it imposed last month to rein in the spread of coronavirus. The Hague District Court ruled Tuesday that the coalition that governs the Netherlands was not entitled to use emergency powers to enforce the restrictive measure. The government immediately appealed and asked the court to suspend the order banning the curfew. A hearing was scheduled for later Tuesday. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has appealed to the public to stay home during the 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew pending the result of the appeal, saying the curfew “is a means, not an end.”