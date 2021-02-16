Feb. 16: 509 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 509 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 329,304 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That rose to 329,813 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Of those who have tested positive, 303,698 have recovered.

The state has reported 26 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 5,263.

According to the health department's latest report, 255 Iowans are hospitilized due to the virus, up from 242 reproted on Monday. Of those hospitilizations, 57 remain in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators.

The IDPH is reporting 28 current outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state.

Data from the state's vaccine dashboard shows 467,798 Iowa residents have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 123,131 people have completed their vaccine series.

Woodbury County

On Tuesday, the Siouxland District health Department reported 23 new cases, bringing the county's total to 13,493. Of those cases, 12,871 have recovered.

No additional virus-releated deaths were reporterd on Tuesday, with the total remaining 205.

Six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. Of those, three are Woodbury County residents.

Buena Vista County

On Tuesday Buena Vista County reported 4,047 positive cases of the virus since the pandemic began, an increase of five since Monday. Of those cases, 3,906 have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths are being reported in the county, keeping the total at 36.

Clay County

On Tuesday Clay County reported 1,814 positive cases of the virus since the pandemic began, up five from Monday. Of those cases, 1,659 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the total at 25.

Dickinson County

Dickinson County reported 1,971 positive cases of the virus in the county, up two from Monday. Of those cases, 1,834 have recovered.

Dickinson County reported one new death, bringing their total to 38.

Plymouth County

State health officials say Plymouth County says two additional cases of the virus were reproted on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 3,614. Of those cases, 3,439 have recovered.

One additional virus-related death was reported in the county, bringing the total to 76.

Sioux County

State health officials say Sioux County has had eight additional cases, bringing their total to 4,704. Of those, 4,505 have recovered.

There were no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the COVID-19 toll to 67.