Feb. 16: COVID-19 Hospitalizations continue to decline in Nebraska

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials continue to see COVID-19 hospitlizations in the state drop, with 177 reported on Tuesday.

The 177 represents a drop of 18 since Monday morning. So far 5,964 residents in the state have been hospitlized since the pandemic first began.

Of those people who have tested positive in the state since the pandemic first began, 142,335 have recovered. As of Tuesday state health officials have reported 197,447 positive cases.

As of Tuesday, 949,639 people have been tested for the virus in the state, with 751,687 people testing negative.

So far 293,362 vaccines have been administered in the state, with 6.2 percent of the state's 16 and older population having completed their vaccination.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 859 since the pandemic first began. Of those cases, 772 have recovered.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported no new cases on Tuesday, keeping the total positive case total at 629. Of those case, 564 have recovered.

Thurston County

One new case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in Thurston County, bringing the county's total since the pandemic began to 1,087. Of those cases, 981 have recovered.

Wayne County

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday for Wayne County, bringing the county's total at 1,024. Of those cases, 968 have recovered.