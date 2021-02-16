France votes on anti-radicalism bill that worries Muslims

PARIS (AP) — A bill that would strengthen oversite of mosques, schools and sports clubs to rid France of radical Islamists and ensure respect for French values goes to a critical first vote by lawmakers Tuesday. One of President Emmanuel Macron’s landmark projects, the bill covers most aspects of French life but has been hotly contested by some Muslims, lawmakers and others who fear the state is intruding on essential freedoms and pointing a finger at Islam, the nation’s No. 2 religion. But it’s expected to pass in parliament’s lower house. The legislation gained new urgency after two October terror attacks, including the beheading of a teacher.