Freeze prompts rolling outages in parts of Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A second day of Arctic temperatures across Middle America have prompted rolling power outages Tuesday morning in Nebraska and a call for energy conservation in Iowa. Residents in Nebraska experiences some of the coldest weather they’ve seen early Tuesday, putting a strain on the power grid that saw the state’s power utilities implementing rolling outages.Nebraska’s largest utilities — the Omaha and Nebraska Public Power Districts — said the planned power outages were over by midmorning and they were working to restore power to all customers. But more outages could be required later in the day. In Iowa where overnight lows dipped to around 30 below zero in some places, MidAmerican Energy issued a plea for residents to dial back power use.