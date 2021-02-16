Healthbeat 4: Effects of COVID-19 on the heart

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- What doctors know right now about the effects of COVID on the heart changes every day, as more information comes in about the devastating virus.

To understand how and why it might affect the heart, here's a little background on COVID-19.

According to Dr. Mitch Elkind, American Heart Association President, COVID-19 gets into the body through the lungs by binding to a receptor enzyme called ACE 2, and then it gets into our cells. He says that enzyme also can be found on the heart, gastro-intestinal system and in some of the nerve cells. Our blood vessels are lined with the enzyme so the virus can make its way into the lining of the blood vessels and set off blood clotting.

We spoke with a local non-invasive cardiologist to find out how concerned we should be about the effects of COVID-19 on the heart.

"Some of the things we can see with the heart, associated with a COVID infection is heart failure, damage to the heart, such as a heart attack," said Dr. Joy Taylor.

That's not all. Add abnormal heart rhythms and even death to the list of complications, according to Dr. Joy Taylor, a Non-Invasive Cardiologist, with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Associates.

Dr. Taylor says right now, about 25% of patients who are hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection seem to be suffering from heart problems too.

"And that involvement can be variable, anywhere from mild to significant where the patient may even die from the complications associated with COVID infection and heart manifestations," said Dr. Taylor.

Current data is showing those heart symptoms can show up early or even after a patient has recovered from the virus. However, Dr. Taylor says more research must be done to determine exactly how the virus affects the heart.

"Not only do we not know the full effect on the population currently, we don't know what the long-term implications may be," said Dr. Taylor.

Her suggestions for keeping the heart healthy, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, are common sense recommendations we have heard from other medical professionals: wear a mask, avoid gatherings, stay six feet apart and get the vaccine when it's available.

"I would encourage people, if they are developing symptoms such as difficulty getting their breath, or they're feeling dizzy or light-headed or they're having chest discomfort, that they should seek medical attention, rather than waiting," said Dr. Taylor.

That awareness could save your life.

Dr. Taylor says heart complications can happen among COVID-19 patients with pre-existing conditions, but even patients with no known underlying or pre-existing conditions can develop problems.

She says there isn't much information available about COVID's effects on the heart among people who have not required hospitalization.