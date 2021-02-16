Israel’s New Hope party to review ties with Lincoln Project

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s New Hope party says it will be reviewing its ties with consultants from The Lincoln Project.” The Israeli party is running against longtime Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu in the election next month. Its leader Gideon Saar said on Tuesday that the party had never worked directly with the organization or with its co-founder, who is accused of sexual harassment. Saar’s New Hope party, a hard-line nationalist faction made up mostly of former Netanyahu allies, seeks to unseat the longtime prime minister in the March 23 vote, Israel’s fourth parliamentary election in four years.