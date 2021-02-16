Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid supply worry

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s first coronavirus shots were given to health workers, beginning the vaccination campaign considered crucial to holding the already delayed Tokyo Olympics. The government gave its belated first approval for shots developed and supplied by the Pfizer shots, already been used in many other countries since December. Supplies of imported vaccines are a major concern because of supply shortages and restrictions in Europe, where many are manufactured. Some of 40,000 doctors and nurses received their first shots Wednesday. Inoculations of 3.7 million more health workers will begin in March, followed by about 36 million people aged 65 and older starting in April. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are to begin in July.