Man treated at Sioux City hospital for a gunshot wound

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - An investigation is underway after authorities say a man was found Tuesday morning suffering from a gunshot wound in South Sioux City, Neb.

According to the South Sioux City Police Department, at 6:50 a.m. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City notified authorities they were treating a 33-year-old man for a gunshot wound.

Police say they learned two individuals heading to work found the man near the street in the 500 block of East 20th Street in South Sioux City.

The man was taken to the hospital where he went into surgery.

Authorities say the name of the victim is being withheld.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is being released at this time.