MidAmerican Energy positioned to serve customers during cold snap

(KTIV) - Officials with MidAmerican Energy their natural gas and electric delivery systems are well positioned to serve area customers during the duration of the cold snap.

With the bitterly cold and dangerous temperatures, officials say there has been a high demand for energy that has strained the electric supply in some areas of the regional electric grid, including parts of Nebraska and areas in Iowa not served by MidAmerican.

As a result, some utilities in those areas have initiated rolling blackouts to prevent widespread and longer-lasting outages.

Officials with MidAmerican say they operate in a different portion of the electric grid that is not experiencing the same challenges. Ass a result, they say they remain capable of serving all of MidAmerican's customer load without interruption.

Officials say to support neighbors to the south and west experiencing challenges with outages, they are encouraging customers to conserve natural gas and electricity usage.