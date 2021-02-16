Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at ‘jail villa’

LONDON (AP) — A daughter of Dubai’s powerful ruler, who was detained by commandos as she tried to flee the country in 2018, has re-emerged in new videos. Sheikha Latifa says she is being imprisoned in a heavily guarded villa and doesn’t know if she’s “going to survive this situation.” The videos released by the BBC appear to show the sheikha in a villa in the skyscraper-studded city-state in the United Arab Emirates. The BBC said Sheikha Latifa recorded the videos in a bathroom at the villa over months on a phone she secretly received about a year after her capture. The UAE government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.