Moderna moving 2nd 100 million COVID-19 vaccine supply target to May

(NBC News) - Despite experiencing "short-term delays", Moderna says it expects to meet its commitment to the U.S. govnerment for all ordered doses of its coroavirus vaccine.

Moderna says short-term delays in the final stages of production and release of filled vials at a contractor recently led to a delay of the release of some doses.

However, Moderna says the delays are expected to be resolved in the near term and are not expected to impact monthly delivery targets.

The company says it still expects to meet its commitment with the U.S. government for 100 million doses by the end of March.

Moderna also says it has moved up the delivery for the second 100 million doses from the end of June to the end of May.

And the third 100 million doses have been moved up from the end of September to the end of July.

Moderna says it has so far supplied 45.4 million doses of the vaccine to the government.