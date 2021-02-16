Myanmar protests resume after 2nd night of internet shutdown

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Peaceful demonstrations against Myanmar’s military takeover have resumed, following violence against protesters a day earlier by security forces and after internet access was blocked for a second straight night. Demonstrators turned out early in Yangon and other cities to repeat their protests against the Feb. 1 coup and demand that the nation’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and members of her ousted government be freed from detention. No reason has been announced for why the government ordered internet access blocked on Sunday and Monday nights. There is widespread speculation that the government is installing a firewall system that can monitor or block most or all online activity.