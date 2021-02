The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is warning about more rolling Blackouts in the Siouxland area on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning the NPPD was informed by the Souhtwest power pool (SPP) that they need to do emergency coordinated interruptions of service.

NPPD says they have very little warning about where the interruptions will take place and if you should experience an outage, that it will only last about 30 minutes.