New Zealand ponders extending lockdown as 2 new cases found

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand has grown by two cases to five in total as lawmakers consider whether to extend a lockdown in Auckland. The nation’s largest city was put into a three-day lockdown on Sunday after three unexplained cases were found in the community. It was the first lockdown in six months in a nation which so far has managed to successfully stamp out the spread of the disease. Many New Zealanders had been hopeful the lockdown would be short-lived. The outbreak is of the more contagious variant first found in Britain, but it’s not yet clear how it originated.