Norfolk Fire Division affected by rolling power outages

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The rolling outages affected many people in Norfolk, Nebraska. Even the Norfolk Fire Division was impacted.

According to firefighters, the station lost power today, but backup generators were used. Fire crews say the outage didn't stop them from answering the call.

"In terms of our core mission, it didn't affect our response capabilities or our response times during that period of time when we were without power," said Scott Cordes, Chief of the Norfolk Fire Division.

Chief Cordes encourages residents to call the the fire division or gas company, if they need help with their heating equipment after their power returns.