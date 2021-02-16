One person killed, one in custody after pork plant stabbing

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — One person was killed and another person was in custody after a stabbing at a northern Iowa pork processing plant. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says Wright County deputies were called at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday to the Prestage Foods plant near Eagle Grove for a report of a stabbing. Deputies found a dead person in an employee locker room and then identified a suspect, who was taken into custody. An investigation found the victim and suspect knew each other. The names of those involved were not immediately released.