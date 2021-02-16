Over 1600 vaccinations will be administered, Wednesday, in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A third mass vaccination clinic is set to take place Wednesday in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department, in partnership with local medical professionals, will be vaccinating over 1,600 Siouxlanders.

Health Director Kevin Grieme says they are still targeting people 65 and older, along with those in Tier 1.

That includes school educators, law enforcement, first responders, and social workers.

Due to the frigid weather conditions they will continue to provide shuttle services in the parking lot.

They are hoping to continue with the same efficiency as in prior clinics to get people in and out as quickly as possible.

Grieme is asking those who are still trying to get an appointment to be patient.

"I think the reality of it is, with the doses we receive we are not going to meet the immediate need, but we do have plans to continue with future clinics just to continue to offer the vaccine as quickly as possible from the time we receive it to get it administered in the arms of Woodbury County residents," said Kevin Grieme, SDHD Director.

The next clinic is scheduled to take place on February 24.