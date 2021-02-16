Pipe bursts at Perry Creek Elementary

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at a Sioux City elementary school are being evacuated after school district officials say a pipe broke that has caused some flooding.

Sioux City Fire Rescue is currently at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City. School district officials the pipe burst likely due to the severe cold temperatures outside.

Dsitrict fficials say students are safe and warm inside the gymnasium, where fire officials said they could be.

Parents have been notified of the situation, and are being asked to pick up their children through the bus line at the school.

This is a Developing Story. We will update this story as more information comes in.