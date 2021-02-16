SDHD opens registration for Feb. 24 vaccination clinic beginning Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Appointments for the February 24 COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Woodbury County are scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon.

The groups eligible to receive the vaccine are Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1, including Woodbury County residents 65 years or older, and the following frontline workers in the county:

First responders including firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers.

PK-12 school staff

Early childhood education staff

Childcare workers

Phase 1A healthcare workers who have not received their first dose of vaccine.

The clinic on Feb. 24 is by appointment only, and appointments will become available to register at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Appointments are only open to the groups listed, and identification showing proof of eligibility will be required.

Registration can be accessed at the Siouxland District Health Department's website beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

People 65 and older that can't make an appointment online, SDHD will have assistance available to make the appointment over the phone by calling (712) 234-3922 beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.

This phone number is a special phone bank line that will not be operational until registration for appointments is open.

Appointments won't be taken at the number before 3 p.m. on Thursday.