Sen. Joni Ernst Visits Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sen. Joni Ernst stopped in Woodbury County Tuesday, as part of her 99 county visit.

Ernst met with the Junior League of Sioux City. She toured their Discovery Shop, a thrift store that fundraises for the league.

She talked with members about the importance of nonprofits during the pandemic.

Sen. Ernst said she wants bipartisanship as it comes to working on the latest COVID-19 relief package.

"We want to see democrats and republicans working together to find a solution for our constituents, so we will continue pushing that immediately when we return to Washington D.C. this next week and that is going to be my focus," said Sen. Ernst.

Sen. Ernst said she has finished her vaccine dose series and encourages other Iowans to get the vaccine if they are able to.