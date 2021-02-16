Spain’s opposition party pledges change after Catalan poll

MADRID (AP) — Poor results in Catalan regional elections over the weekend has spurred Spain’s main conservative opposition Popular Party to revamp itself, starting with a decision to quit the party’s long-time central Madrid headquarters in a symbolic break with past corruption cases. Party leader Pablo Casado promised on Tuesday to hold a party convention to promote renewal and set up a transparency department to help clean up the party’s image. He was speaking two days after the party registered its worst result in Catalan regional elections, winning just three seats in the 135-seat Barcelona-based parliament and being overtaken by the far-right Vox party, a party that has made substantial inroads into the Popular Party’s support in recent years.