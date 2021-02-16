Trump slams McConnell as GOP divide deepens post-impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has issued a blistering statement denouncing the top Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, as a “political hack” who will make sure the party “will not win again.” The statement on Tuesday, released by Trump’s political action committee, was the most caustic sign yet of deepening political divisions within the GOP. The attack follows McConnell’s speech over the weekend that Trump was responsible for the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But McConnell said that only after he joined other Republicans in voting against the former president’s conviction during a Senate impeachment trial that accused Trump of inciting the mob.